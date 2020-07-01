Sushant Singh Rajput Changed His SIM Card '50 Times In A Month', Claims Shekhar Suman

Actor Shekhar Suman recently visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna residence to meet his father. He had recently launched a campaign, Justice For Sushant Forum, and addressed a conference a day after paying a visit to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at his residence. The actor claimed that there is more to Sushant's case than what meets the eye. He strongly urged CBI to launch an enquiry into the matter.

Shekhar Suman cites missing links, demands CBI probe

Suman stressed that he is not saying that the actor's death was not a case of suicide but believes that those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice. He said that he strongly believes that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not an open and shut case of suicide. Shekhar Suman claimed that he closely followed the investigation and cited the absence of a suicide note, the missing duplicate key as grounds for his suspicion. He also added that Sushant changed his SIM card '50 times a month'.

When asked about nepotism-based allegations, Shekar Suman said that besides him and Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput was the only actor to have started off from TV and received success on the big screen after that. He added that Sushant was a self-respecting man who did not believe massaging the egos of bigshots. Suman continued that he must've become an eyesore for many.

When Shekhar Suman was asked if he suspected anybody, he refused to take a name. He stated that it would be wrong to do so unless he could back it with evidence. He continued that it was precisely the reason behind him demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour.

