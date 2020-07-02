Sushant Singh Rajput's family unhappy with Shekhar Suman over visit? 'Bhoomi' actor reacts

Are celebrities trying to cash in and drive their own agenda around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death? Numerous celebrities have raised this issue, urging to ‘stop the ulterior motives’ and let the departed soul rest in peace. The latest names to be accused of this was Shekhar Suman and Sandip Ssingh, who visited the late actor’s residence in Patna.

Visit part of 'agenda'?

As the duo attended a press conference with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, reports started doing the rounds that Shekhar had joined RJD and that he had used Sushant’s death for his political ambitions. Reacting to the reports, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Shekhar Suman termed the allegations as ‘idiotic.’ The actor stated that if he had plans to join politics, he’d have done it directly by approaching a party for a ticket, instead of using Sushant’s death as an excuse. The Bhoomi star clarified that in their first statement itself they clarified that the press conference was only to support Sushant and was completely ‘non-political.’ Shekhar Suman had fought on a Congress ticket in 2009, and claimed that he was pushed into it without his will, so he quit after just 20 days.

A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Reports claimed that Sushant’s family was upset with Shekhar Suman and Sandip Ssingh for ‘politicising’ the death. When asked about it, Shekhar Suman called it ‘completely untrue’ and that he didn’t believe it. The Movers & Shakers star claimed that someone ‘spread’ the rumours to dampen the movement, claiming that is the norm with every movement.

Shekhar also said that his family was against him going to Patna and felt he should take the movement forward on social media due to the pandemic. However, he felt it was important to meet Sushant’s family, having seen his own son suffer from depression, and feeling the 'emotional connection' with his father. He said he couldn’t share many words with Sushant’s father as they were dealing with the pain of Sushant's death.

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman also claimed that asking for a CBI probe in Sushant’s death was like crashing the ‘ego and credibility’ of Mumbai Police, who is investigating the case currenrtly. However, he called it a ‘hurdle race’, something he started with political support from his state, Bihar, so that he could pressurise the Centre for the investigation.

