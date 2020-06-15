RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Fans Press Shekhar Kapur To 'speak Up', Say 'nepotism Killed'

The entire nation and the entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A lot of celebrities took to their social media to mourn the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Director Shekhar Kapur also took to his Twitter handle to express his feelings for the late actor. However, his tweet has been getting a lot of response from the netizens where they are asking him to speak up about what led to him taking this drastic step of ending his life.

Shekhar Kapur’s tweet

Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle and revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to cry on his shoulder. He further added that he knew the story os people who let him down and concluded by saying that it is their karma and not his. Here is what the director had to say about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Fans press Shekhar Kapur to speak up

His tweet has been getting a lot of response from the netizens as it has left people wondering about who are these ‘people’ that Shekhar Kapur is referring to. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are now wondering about who has let him down and are asking Shekhar Kapur to speak up about it. One user commented by urging him to speak up about it as it is the least that he can do for the departed soul of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that his voice will give courage to other victims and it will help in preventing another incident like this from happening.

Speak up Sir. The least you could do for the departed Soul. Your voice will give courage to the other Victims. If you don't Speak today , tomorrow you will regreat for another "Sushant". — Karm Yogi (@KarmYogi_) June 15, 2020

One such user commented that hiding the truth is same as telling a lie. The user also urged Shekhar Kapur to be open and reveal everything. The user also said that this tragic incident calls for a measure to stop such recurrence.

Hiding a truth is same as telling a lie , be open honest and reveal everything . If you have to hide you should not be talking about it .

A young beautiful talented & academically acclaimed life has ended make an effort to stop recurrence ! 🙏#SushantSinghRajput — 🇮🇳 Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) June 15, 2020

Here are some more fans who asked him to speak up and reveal the names.

Sir, don't worry about "Bollywood Mafia" .Whole India will support you.We are with You. Speak up Sir, please.Sushant was not in position but you are. I know many of your friend will be dragged but you should follow the path of "Dharma" don't be "Karn" and watch this अधर्म। — Karm Yogi (@KarmYogi_) June 15, 2020

Sir! All this happen because of #nepotisminbollywood as a result today we lost a first of all human being and a fine talent a self made star. There are many examples of that and because of that we have bullshit movie like #SOTY2 etc. Please expose those people @shekharkapur Sir — Lakshmi Kant Srivastava (@LakshmiKantSri1) June 15, 2020

Don't you think, it's time to speak up sir? World suffers a lot not because of the violence of bad people but because of the silence of good people! — Piyu 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) June 15, 2020

People have the right to know all the reason ~ kindly enlighten and those culprit who gave mental ..emotional pressure should be behind BAR#SushantSinghRajput — Crusher (@Crusher_ItsRG) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

The official statement by his team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

