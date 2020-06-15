RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Times When The Actor Went Extra Mile To Help People

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a void in the industry. Social media is flooded with tributes and expressions of grief as not only fans but people from all walks of life are mourning the actor's demise. Here's a look at the time when the kind soul's generosity touched lives.

Sushant Singh Rajput had donated Rs 1 crore for the wellbeing of people during the Kerala flood on behalf of a fan. The actor had replied to a tweet of a fan who expressed that he had no money, but yet wanted to donate food for people in Kerala during the crisis. Sushant immediately replied to his tweet, and wrote, "I will donate Rs 1 crore on your name, make sure it reaches directly to our friends out there needing it."

In August 2018, the Kai Po Che actor took to the micro-blogging platform and pinned a tweet that read, "As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. FLY Cheers."

Here's a look at the screenshot

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋

Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️#MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput's generosity did not end there. Once again in September 2018, Rajput donated Rs 1.25 crore when the Nagaland floods had hit worse. CM Neiphiu Rio took to his Twitter and wrote, "I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour." He also shared pictures of the same. As seen, Sushant hands over a check to Rio and then poses for the camera.

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

After the news of Sushant Singh Rajput flared over the internet, CM Rio expressed how 'shocked' he felt on hearing the devastating news of his demise. He recalled his generous deed during the crucial time of Nagaland floods and expressed that Rajput had personally handed over a cheque to him when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. Take a look.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/KQ5EHl5K2K — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was known for his indelible performances in movies like Kai Po Che, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others. His recently released film, Chhichhore was a super success as it won a million hearts for its eye-opening plot.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

