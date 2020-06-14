Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha & Nora Pay Tributes

Bollywood and television actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly living alone during the lockdown. Sushant was 34-years-old. The devastating news has created a void in the industry. His colleagues and industry friends namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Nora Fatehi among others have taken to their social media handles and mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has shaken the stars of the industry. Expressing grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a note on behalf of her and Saif Ali Khan on her social media handle that read, "This is such terrible news. Praying that you find peace Sushant." Kareena and Saif then extended strength to his family.

Bipasha Basu

Players actor Bipasha Basu shared an eye-opening note about mental health and which presumably came after Sushant's demise. Bipasha's post read, "Mental health is something that needs to be taken seriously in our country." Through the caption, she wrote, "This is the need of the hour. Mental health awareness is of prime importance." Take a look at her post.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's left 'shocked and 'disturbed' as she paid her last tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, "Shocked.. disturbed... I cant believe this.. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput.. my condolences to his entire family and friends.

May god ease the pain and suffering of anyone going through mental health issues.. may god instill strength & faith in anyone losing hope during this difficult year.. sabar."

The official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist —

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career with his performance in a television series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He rose to fame after he starred in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta. He dipped his toes in Bollywood with his debut in the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a super success.

Also Read | Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Also Read |Sushant Singh Dead: 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Actors Mourn Loss

Sushant Singh Rajput won a million hearts with his impeccable performances in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among others. He last graced the silver screen with the film, Chhichhore and also was seen in Netflix's Drive. Sushant's films were well-received by the audience and critics alike. According to reports, Sushant had an upcoming film titled Dil Bechara in his kitty. The movie is supposed to be based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Actor's final call was to a fellow actor; unanswered: Source

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Offer Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.