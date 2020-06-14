Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra 1st Person To Reach His Home

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who closely worked with Sushant Singh Rajput immediately rushed to Sushant's residence in Bandra, as seen in the pictures that have surfaced on the internet. Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The actor who was 34-years-old had carved a niche for himself with his unique choices of films.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's pics

Mukesh Chhabra is a renowned Bollywood casting director who made his debut with the soon going-to-be-released upcoming film titled Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The above picture shows Mukesh Chhabra as the first person to show up at Sushant's residence. As seen in the photo, Mukesh walks out Rajput's home with a mask and gloves on his hands.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist:

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to superstardom with his role in the television series, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After that, he made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput was unstoppable as he then appeared in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and also played a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer, PK.

He earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, he saw a rocket rise in his career after starring in the blockbuster film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he plays the role of the former Indian cricket captain, Dhoni. Sushant was a part of Sara Ali Khan's debut movie, Kedarnath, which was again a success.

Bollywood's charming actor last graced the silver screen with Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019. He was also a part of Netflix's movie, Drive. And the song from the same, titled, Makhna has hit the bullseye. Sushant was going to appear in the upcoming film, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

