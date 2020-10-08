Sushant Singh Rajput 'feared Only Thing In Life'; Fans Cite Video To Slam 'suicide' Theory

It’s been close to four months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, but there has been no clear answer yet on the cause of his death. Did he commit suicide or was he murdered? Fans of the late actor seem to be assured that it was the latter, as they cited the only thing he feared in life, death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans rule out suicide angle

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans recently shared his video from a chat show when he was asked if there was nothing he feared in life. The Chhichhore star thought for a while before saying ‘probably death.’

When asked if it was because he had seen a loved one die, he replied that it was because for the ‘three hours’ he would sleep, he did not know who he was, and he found that ‘scary.’ Sushant believed that the feeling was similar when someone dies.

‘SSRians’ shared the video with the line, ‘The only thing I feared in life is ‘death.’ How can I commit ‘suicide?’

After watching this excerpt from the interview, my heart cannot believe that you could harm and kill yourself!! I simply can’t, it’s hurting me when ppl are pushing that theory. How much ever you say, I don’t believe it was a suicide. I want to know the truth!! @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/OYHJoz9Nkh — soccermom - Not a bot (@raysamsmilegma1) October 8, 2020

Netizens reacted that he was a person ‘full of life’ and he could not take the step even at his worst period.

I completely agree with u, my heart is nt ready to believe any of this. He ws discussing movies @ around 2.15 PM and thn few hrs later he goes away frm us. I went through a paid medium reading yesterday & ws tld da same but i ws tld da reason dt led 2 it. — Ovindhee Dayaratne (@OvindheeD) October 8, 2020

Suicide and Sushant???? NO WAY. ITS IMPOSSIBLE.

He was a person Full of Life. — A Proud Indian. (@Manju44251695) October 8, 2020

You are right! He cannot commit suicide even if he is in his lowest/saddest period. This brilliant and most humble SUPERSTAR is brutally killed. We all want to know the ACTUAL culprits and their motives from the agencies at the earliest. — Trusting God (@Devshre20256763) October 8, 2020

My 2 cents - If I were you, I would just stop using the word "suicide" because that's like giving the weapon to the other party (actually who murdered SSR)



We all should use the word "murder" instead, bcoz that's the truth

Yes- #FastTrackCBI4SSR — LN (@lata_ln) October 8, 2020

Agree. Someone who is scared of death will not end his own life. It does require a lot of courage to kill urself. Sad but very very true. It's very difficult to inflict such terrible pain to urself. — Niyati Chitkara (@NiyatiChitkara) October 8, 2020

Suicide vs murder angle in Sushant case

Meanwhile, after Mumbai Police termed it a case of ‘suicide’ within minutes of Sushant’s death on June 14, the same theory was brought up again by the All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team head Dr Sudhir Gupta. He claimed that the AIIMS team had ‘concluded’ that it was a case of ‘suicide’ as the panel submitted the report to the Cnetral Bureau of Investigation on its recommendation.

However, Republic TV exposed his earlier statement where he had claimed that the crime scene was not ‘forensically suitable for evidence.’ SSR’s family also wrote to the CBI highlighting numerous points like the absence of SSR’s time of death on the post-mortem report, an alleged fracture on his leg, insufficient viscera sample, to seek a new forensic panel in the case.

