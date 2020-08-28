'Sushant Singh Rajput Is Not Alive To Refute, Challenge Or Negate Any Claim': Adnan Sami

Singer Adnan Sami on Friday took to his Twitter handle to make a 'simple point' in the ongoing probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He wrote, "Today, many psychiatrists will be willing to say anything about #SSR - even that he was psychotic; that he was his patient, etc as it would provide that psychiatrist huge free publicity."

Sami asserted, "Sushant Singh Rajput is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims" and hence it becomes "Convenient" for these psychiatrists to say anything in media.

A simple point. Today, many psychiatrists will be willing to say anything about #SSR - even that he was psychotic; that he was his patient etc as it wud provide that psychiatrist huge free publicity- SSR is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims..Convenient isn’t it? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, according to sources, the CBI will conduct a psychological autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput by analyzing the written content in his diary and WhatsApp messages. The analysis will be carried out by the central agency in the CBI's FSL lab. Alongside this, the statements of friends and family will also be analyzed to understand the true psychological picture of Sushant, who was immediately decreed as having committed suicide due to his depression following his death - a narrative and manner of the conclusion that has been widely panned and challenged by people who knew him.

CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty

Sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. The CBI said that the case is at the examination stage and Rhea’s statement will be used to understand the circumstances leading to Sushant's death.

Apart from her, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also reached the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Cook Neeraj has also arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, meaning that the key players who are said to have been physically proximate to Sushant Singh Rajput are now with the CBI.

On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

As per sources, Neeraj, Pithani and Miranda's questioning will be done by one team, and Rhea will be confronted on the statements recorded by the three. The focus is on the events of the last 6 months, including the stay at Waterstone resort.

