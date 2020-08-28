'Rhea Chakraborty & Others Just Tip Of Iceberg': NCB To Probe Drug Cartel-Bollywood Link

After summoning four alleged drug peddlers earlier in the day for their alleged dealings in banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

'Summons will be issued at the right time'

"Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

NCB to summon Rhea, Showik and others

Earlier, sources had said that NCB may send summons to Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya on Friday. Gaurav Arya is said to be a key player whose name has surfaced for the first time, sources said. A team of NCB from Mumbai is already camping in Goa, sources added.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya's Lawyer speaking to Republic TV said that Rhea and Gaurav were "acquaintances" and that the latter is not involved in consuming or peddling drugs. The lawyer also said both knew each other socially since 2017 but not Gaurav has not been in touch with Rhea.

Rhea's WhatsApp chats put alleged drug mafia in spotlight

On Wednesday, several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named Gaurav Arya surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. In the interviews, she claimed to only be the person 'coordinating' this.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people, that are under the ED and CBI's scanner as well. The NCB is said to be on the lookout for an approver in the case, as per sources.

Rhea, Showik, Pithani, Neeraj and Samuel Miranda are being grilled by the CBI at the time of publishing.

