Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Dismisses Her 'no Charge' Claim; Issues Statement On His Billing

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Friday denied claims that he did not raise any bills to fight her case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Rhea, the number one accused in Sushant’s death case, had claimed to Smita Parikh in a phone call on Wednesday that her lawyer offered to fight her case for free. However, Maneshinde has refuted Rhea’s claims, of which Smita Parikh has a recording, and which Rhea has also stated in one of her interviews.

“Whatever Rhea said that I didn't raise bills in her case and what people are saying that I offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client,” her lawyer clarified in a statement.

A number of Rhea Chakraborty’s unquantified claims have been challenged on multiple fronts, following her interview on Thursday. Busting her claims, Sushant’s friends completely dismissed his purported 'claustrophobia'. Rhea was also unable to answer why she made no move to involve Sushant’s family if he was indeed suffering from a ‘mental problem’, amid an absence of cross-questioning.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh had remarked to Republic, “Very surprisingly, I came to know that Maneshinde has offered his services for free totally. Rhea Chakraborty herself told me that. I asked her how are you affording this lawyer whose per day charges are in lakhs and she said that he has come himself and offered his services totally for free. He has mentioned nothing about the fees. These kind of people will never offer their services for free. So, I am sure there is definitely someone who is paying for his daily professional fees.”

READ | What A SHAME!: Sushant's Kin Outraged At TV Platform Given To Rhea To Brand Him ‘bipolar’

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Shed Crocodile Tears For Sushant: Ashoke Pandit Decrees Interviews Futile

CBI summons Rhea

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty to record her statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This comes a day after Rhea who has been accused of abetment of suicide went on an interview spree, even as Sushant's family revealed that ED has 'nailed the criminal gang.'

Sources said that Rhea will be questioned one to one by CBI SP Nupur Prasad and Rhea Chakraborty will be one to one. They also said that Rhea might be examined in a few more occasions. Siddharth Pithani has also reached the DRDO guesthouse of CBI.

Rhea has earlier been quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and the agency has unearthed Rhea's connection to narcotics after which NCB has also registered a case in the matter and is all set to also summon Rhea Chakraborty.

READ | Rhea's Interview Spree Was Right After Drug Angle Emerged, Notes Sushant's Family's Lawyer

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By CBI In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.