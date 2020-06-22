Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Slams Reports Of Breaching Confidentiality; Read Note

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist, Dr. Kersi Chavda, on Saturday took to his Facebook handle to share that the reports going around that he has breached his client's confidentiality are all false. The reports said that the psychiatrist has allegedly revealed that Sushant regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande.

DCP zone 9... Abhishek Trimukhe....under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted,"Dr. Chavda revealed that he has not made any statement yet. He wrote, "So.. Dr Chavda.. the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional.. who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide. Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek.. who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication." [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pitani interrogated for 2nd time by Mumbai police

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members.

The funeral was not only attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others but was also attended by stars from the television industry too. Sushant's ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family. Moreover, the late actor's family held a prayer meet for family, friends and relatives on Sunday in his hometown, Patna.

Chirag Paswan alleges Sushant Singh Rajput a victim of 'nepotism & groupism'; seeks probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.