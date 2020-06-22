Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pitani Interrogated For 2nd Time By Mumbai Police

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, the late actor's close friends- Rhea Chakraborty and Mukesh Chhabra, were interrogated by the Mumbai Police. Now as per the latest updates, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pitani, who was interrogated by the police earlier, was once again snapped leaving the Bandra police station on Sunday, June 21. Siddharth has been interrogated twice by Bandra police and so far, 16 people's statements have been recorded by the Mumbai police.

According to reports, Siddharth, who used to share the apartment with Sushant, has given his statements to the police. Pictures of Siddharth while leaving the police station surfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, earlier, even Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police for about 10 hours, after which, she was snapped by the paparazzi when she made an exit.

Earlier, Siddharth Pitani had penned an emotional note for late actor Sushant. Siddharth shared a candid picture with Rajput and wrote: "As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor. I'm sure you're somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now. " have a safe journey back in to cosmos" Rest in peace sushant sir, Buddha miss you."

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has created a void in the industry. Not only fans but even popular faces from the industry have outpoured their thoughts, demanding justice for Sushant. As per inputs from PTI, Mumbai police have also asked Yash Raj Films to submit a copy of the contract between Sushant and them. Moreover, a complaint was filed in a Bihar court over Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Saturday, accusing Rhea Chakraborty of 'abetting the suicide.'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members.

The funeral was not only attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others but was also attended by stars from the television industry too. Sushant's ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family. Moreover, the late actor's family held a prayer meet for family, friends and relatives on Sunday in his hometown, Patna.

