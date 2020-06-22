Chirag Paswan Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput A Victim Of 'nepotism & Groupism'; Seeks Probe

LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding a neutral probe, into the death of super talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar.

In his letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM Chirag Paswan stated, "As per my discussion with you over the phone, I would like to draw my attention to you that Sushant Rajput was a popular actor not only in Bihar but in the entire country. He died after committing suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. I am constantly in touch with their family members. Many believe that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide because he was the victim of groupism and nepotism by the big producers who had boycotted the late actor. Being closely associated with the late actor's family, I can say that he was a hardworking talented actor. Sushant Rajput was compelled to commit suicide. Henceforth, I appeal for an independent probe, so that no youth commits suicide in future."

Chirag Paswan has also written a letter to Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar to intervene and talk to Maharashtra CM, demanding an independent probe.

Read: Pappu Yadav Demands CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Warns Banners Of Boycott

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Christmas Video Surfaces; Ssumier Calls Him 'an Inspiration'

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, there has been a growing demand for a CBI probe. There has been widespread speculation that the groupism within the Bollywood boycotted the super talented actor from Bihar, considering him an outsider.

The ashes of the Kai Po Che, Chichore, and MS Dhoni actor were immersed in the River Ganga in Patna. The family has organized prayer for Sushant on June 25.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pitani Interrogated For 2nd Time By Mumbai Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.