When Sushant Singh Rajput Recreated His "hawaaon Ki Keemat" Scene During Road-trip

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his family, friends, fans, and the entire industry in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput was a self-made man and his talent made him reach sky heights. Here is a video that has been going viral on the internet where Sushant Singh Rajput is seen reacting his popular scene from his debut movie Kai Po Che while on a road trip. Read ahead to know more-

Sushant Singh Rajput recreates a popular scene from Kai Po Che

Looking at Sushant Singh Rajput on-screen leaves people with teary eyes now. Recently, a video of Sushant Singh Rajput recreating the very popular scene from his debut Bollywood movie Kai Po Che is going viral. The scene from the movie has Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen driving a car and the person sitting next to him, is seen watching the scene on his mobile phone. As Sushant Singh Rajput’s popular dialogue, “tere paiso ki chan chan chan sey mere hawaao ki keemat kaam ho rahi hai baka” comes on, the video focuses on Sushant Singh Rajput who is repeating his dialogue with the same feel and recreating the scene while driving the car.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room.

The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects. Sushant Singh Rajput even had a movie coming up. The film titled 'Dil Bechara' will now release on a popular OTT platform.

