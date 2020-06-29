Sushant Singh Rajput Sent 2 Kids To US Space & Rocket Centre Via His Scholarship Program

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has saddened many. Besides his performances on the big screen, he was also known for his supportive and helpful nature. His love for science was recognised by several people. The late actor was not only well-informed on the subject but also helped others get educated. A few years ago, Sushant assisted two kids to go to the US Space and Rocket Centre. Read to know more.

When Sushant Singh Rajput send two kids to US Space & Rocket Centre

In 2017, Sushant Singh Rajput started an initiative #Sushant4education. He shared a couple of posts on the working of the initiative. In one post, the Raabta star congratulated three people who cleared "Sushant4eduction scholarship test" and mentioned that he is “extremely proud” of them. Later Sushant shared a video of two kids thanking him for giving them an opportunity to study further in the field of science. He captioned the post, “These two wonderful kids who won #sushant4education scholarship program are finally on their way to U.S Space and Rocket centre and my heart swells with happiness. All the best guys , enjoy the experience ❤️❤️” [sic].

Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family started Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation in the loving memory of their “Gulshan” after his untimely demise. In an official statement released by them, they mentioned that “to honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports”. The statement also revealed that Sushant’s childhood home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar will be turned into a memorial. The family will put up “his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

Dil Bechara will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance. It is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and film debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The movie will miss its theatrical release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020. Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars.

