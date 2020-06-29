Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Old Dance Rehearsal Video Will Melt Your Heart

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a void behind. It came as a complete shock to his family, friends, and all his fans. Recently, a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan rehearsing for their song, Sweetheart has been going viral that will surely make you sad about not being able to see him on the big screen again. Check out the video below-

Also Read | Sargun Mehta Gives It Back To Troll Who Quizzed Her Post On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s adorable throwback video

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan appeared together in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018), that was also Sara Ali Khan’s debut in the Bollywood industry. The plot of the film revolves around a Hindu-Muslim love story set in Kedarnath. The movie was critically acclaimed and even the songs from the movie were loved by the audience.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishtra' Co-star Pankaj Vishnu Talks About Their Bond

Sweetheart is a popular dance number from the movie Kedarnath that won hearts. The song is set up at the occasion of a wedding. The song is sung by Dev Negi. In the rehearsal video of the song that has been going around recently, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen dancing with all his dedication and hard work in a dance studio. In the throwback rehersal video, both the actors seem to be enjoying themselves to the fullest while performing on this song.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Sent 2 Kids To US Space & Rocket Centre Via His Scholarship Program

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room. The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Had Deleted All Social Media Posts After The Failure Of 'Sonchiriya'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.