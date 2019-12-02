Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Dengue

Sushant Singh Rajput was down with dengue due to which he also had to cancel his Abu Dhabi tour. The doctors tending after the actor have advised him to be on bed rest completely. Rajput was on a long Europe trip and has come back to the bay only recently. The actor took to Instagram to share a health update with his fans & followers. Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, Sushant wrote, "Recovering .. Gratitude to all of you, Thankyou for all the love, Jai shiv shambho."

About the actor & other upcoming projects:

Sushant Singh Rajput has bounced back in his career after a dull phase when his movies like Raabta and Sonchiriya didn't work well at the box-office. His recent film Chhichhore not only collected around ₹ 200 crores at the worldwide box-office but also impressed his fans and audiences. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is now all set to bring an emotional love story on the table with his upcoming film Dil Bechara on November 29 this year.

Dil Bechara seems like a special film for the entire team. First of all, it is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, which is an adaptation of John Green's novel of the same. Secondly, the film will mark the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and the full-fledged acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Mukesh Chhabra, who is Sushant's mentor as well, opened up in an interview and shared his experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput and stated that he had a swell time. Rajput was last seen in Netflix film, Drive

