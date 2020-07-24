Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's Tribute Video For Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Popular Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie on Thursday unveiled a video on his YouTube channel in which he pays a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. In PewDiePie's video, he talks about Sushant's life. PewDiePie said that he had no idea who Rajput was, but he liked what he saw. In no time, fans took to Twitter to talk about PewDiePie's video.

Fans react

If you noticed there was no merch ad at the end, he put the advertising off for the video and whatever #pewdiepie said was from his heart, none of the Indian youtubers have made a tribute video yet, This shows this guy has no ego. Thanks pewds for raising the voice. pic.twitter.com/YfMs5OWw9M — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@SandhuM01) July 24, 2020

#pewdiepie

Thankyou Pewdiepie for paying tribute to SUSHANT...he is alive in our hearts with a smiling soul...and forever..

we all are missing you Sushant🥺🥺🥺🥺.... pic.twitter.com/NapQ5VVRvA — Ɱҽա_Ⱥѵì (@mew_shambhavi) July 23, 2020

Pewdiepie - a guy who didn't know who Sushant was, spoke about him way more respectfully than most people. #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/bVUemZhxkM — Somya Upadhyay (@otpthoschei) July 23, 2020

If he have this type of mind he cant sucide. I really cant belive he sucide says #pewdiepie. 🙏RESPECT🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqkc2ReWY3 — TRUTH (@GovindsinhRaj14) July 23, 2020

A number of fans flocked to Twitter and expressed that they got emotional while watching the video. A user wrote, "This video from PewDiePie is beautiful, the fact that two people from different countries who made it to the top, on their own owing to their talent and hard work, can have such similar experiences, in spite of the cultural differences is insightful."

In the video, the YouTuber talked about how Sushant left engineering to pursue his dream and also said that Sushant was 'big' in India and Bollywood. "His acting is cool, but I think what is more impressive about him is that fact that he was really smart. I found out that he was rank number 7 in the engineering exams of all of India. It's a little bit more of an achievement. He was also National Olympiad winner in Physics. What! Smart dude," said the YouTuber in his video.

PewDiePie's YouTube video also has a segment of Sushant's speech at one of his events. On hearing Rajput's speech, PewDiePie said, "He's such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well, that I so wholeheartedly believe. Such a tragedy. It really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age." He then said, "Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally that someone lives in the moment..I cannot make sense out of committing suicide."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left fans shattered and netizens along with many stars are demanding a CBI inquiry about his demise. His last film Dil Bechara is all set to release today, July 24. Fans have shown a thunderous response towards Dil Bechara's songs and trailer.

