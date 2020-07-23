Sanjana Sanghi Talks About Sushant Rajput' Demise, Says 'fear Of Death Increased Ten Fold'

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara movie has grabbed everyone's attention and seems to be one of the most awaited films. However, the untimely demise of Sushant has left Sanjana visibly stirred. In fact, in a recent interview, she confessed to being afraid of "death" more than ever after he passed away. Here's what this is about.

Sanjana Sanghi opens up about death and loss

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sanjana Sanghi had opened up about her feelings regarding the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that her upcoming film, Dil Bechara is about two people dealing with death and the idea of "not being there forever" at such a young age. Both Sushant and she had to research a lot for having to portray the vulnerable characters.

Sanjana Sanghi continued that there is an "immediate stop" to the lives of the two Dil Bechara characters. She also added that she has always been afraid of death and is "uncomfortable" about it. She believes that one is born to live forever and not born to die.

Talking about her Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sanjana Sanghi said that after losing him her fear of death has increased tenfolds. He is the first friend that she has lost to death. Sanjana also added that she is too young to have experienced death too often and the experience is making her feel new things. She feels it is her responsibility now to make sure the film reaches the audience.

Sanjana Sanghi also opened up about the things she and Sushant Singh Rajput both enjoyed. According to her, it was, first cinema, followed by academia and dance (in that order). She added that dance and food were always "a thing" between them.

More about Dil Bechara

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming movie, Dil Bechara is an official remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars, which is a cinematic adaptation of a novel of the same name by John Green. The story revolves around two youngsters battling cancer and how meeting each other changes their life forever. They have a tragic end to their love story.

Dil Bechara is slated to have an OTT release on July 24. The film produced by Fox Star Studios will release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also casts Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

