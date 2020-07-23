Yuvika Chaudhary Demands Justice For Sushant, But Asks 'not To Unnecessarily Blame Anyone'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary is one of those celebs who is demanding an investigation in the matter. Yuvika previously tweeted that she wants justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she opened up about her memories with the late actor.

Yuvika Chaudhary demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

#JusticeForSushant why he died. how he died. We want to kw. Don't close the topic till the time we actually kw the right reason with proofs. — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) July 11, 2020

During her interaction, she was seen saying that in her tweet she clearly asked justice for him, but also mentioned not to blame anyone. According to her, the truth is not known to anyone and hence many are requesting the government to dig in the matter. Until everything is stated clearly, Yuvika also urged not to blame anyone because memes and calling people out can hurt them, irrespective of their intention.

ALSO READ| 'Dil Bechara' Director Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS Video, Titles It "The Fanboy"

She said that this was criminal behaviour and it ends up making a person’s spirt hollow. Yuvika further said people should wait until the actual culprit is identified. The actor has known Sushant only till he was dating Ankita Lokhande. After their split, she wasn’t in touch with him. However, the time they had spent together back then was “memorable”. Yuvika expressed when the theories surfaced online, there were a lot of questions going on in her head.

ALSO READ| 'Sushant Singh Rajput Victim Of Gangism, Evidence Point To Foul Play': Shekhar Suman

Yuvika concluded the interaction saying even if the reason behind taking such a drastic step was personal, it should get clarified. For all the celebs who are demanding CBI probe, it would give them a closure. In other news, prominent celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman have taken a firm stand in the matter and have asked officials to investigate the sudden demise of the actor.

ALSO READ| Prince Narula- Yuvika Chaudhary's Old Wedding Surfaces Online; Fans Call Them Couple Goals

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara is all set to get a digital release on July 24, 2020. The plot of the film is based on John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars. On the work front, Yuvika Chaudhary featured in a romantic music video titled Shikayat alongside husband Prince Narula. The lyrics of Shikayat revolves round love and grief.

ALSO READ| Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula's Latest Music Video 'Shikayat' Is All About Heartbreaks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.