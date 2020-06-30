Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Mumbai Police To Record Director Shekhar Kapur's Statement

After 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi who went to the Bandra police station on Tuesday morning to record her statement in connection with the suicide of co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, director Shekhar Kapur will be summoned to visit the police station. Shekhar Kapur on his Twitter handle has been vocal about Sushant's mental state after his ambitious film 'Paani' with the actor was shelved because a production company backed out.

A day after Sushant's tragic death, Kapur wrote, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput"

Meanwhile, Sanghi reached the Bandra police station in the morning to record her statement, a police official said. The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's suicide and were also probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of 28 people, including his family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, police said. His last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' featuring Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

(with PTI inputs)

