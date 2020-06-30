Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Mumbai Police To Record Director Shekhar Kapur's Statement

Quick links:
After 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi who went to the Bandra police station on Tuesday morning to record her statement in connection with the suicide of co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, director Shekhar Kapur will be summoned to visit the police station. Shekhar Kapur on his Twitter handle has been vocal about Sushant's mental state after his ambitious film 'Paani' with the actor was shelved because a production company backed out.
A day after Sushant's tragic death, Kapur wrote, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput"
Meanwhile, Sanghi reached the Bandra police station in the morning to record her statement, a police official said. The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's suicide and were also probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of 28 people, including his family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, police said. His last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' featuring Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
