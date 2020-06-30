Asha Negi Gives A Befitting Reply To A Fan Who Questions Her About Sushant Singh Rajput

TV actor Asha Negi recently gave a befitting reply to a fan who questioned her for not sharing a message for the late Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. Asha had shared a video on Monday wherein she expressed her happiness on being a part of a cult show like Pavitra Rishta. She revealed in the video that it was a life-changing experience for her and thanked all her fans for giving her immense love as Purvi in the show. But one of the fans questioned the actor for not mentioning Sushant who was also her co-star from the show to which Asha was quick to reply.

Asha Negi gave a befitting reply to a fan

The Baarish actor replied to the fan saying if it is necessary to follow the trend and mention your state of mind on social media. Asha further questioned to a fan that if a person can grieve in peace without letting it know on social media. Many fans went on to support the actor in her reply.

The fan, who hit back at the Ek Muthi Aasman actor, also added later that she was just stating her point of view being a fan of the show, Pavitra Rishta, and did not mean to attack Asha in a negative way. The actor also called it peace with the fan after that. Take a look at Asha's post and her reply to the fan.

Rithvik Dhanjani had shared a heartfelt video

Asha's alleged beau and Pavitra Rishta co-star Rithvik Dhanjani had also shared a heart-wrenching video after Sushant's demise. In the video, the actor could be seen telling that it is very important to let the late actor 'rest in peace' and to allow his friends and family to mourn in peace. He revealed that while undergoing this tragedy, many people were lending their 'fake sense of care' who otherwise would never care for the late Kedarnath actor.

Rithvik further added how he was himself getting calls out of nowhere from many people who were pretending to care for the situation. Rithvik had gone on to say that he is not the one who needed it and the person who really needed these concerns is no more now.

