'Jaandaar Banda Si': Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Meeting Sushant, Awaits 'Dil Bechara' Release

In a grand virtual event hosted by actor Varun Dhawan on Monday, an OTT platform announced the digital premiere of 7 blockbuster films on the app. One of the much-awaited films to release digitally is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara which also marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and model Sanjana Sanghi.

As a tribute to the late actor, Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the poster of the film through his Instagram handle and wrote his fond memories of Sushant in the caption. He recalled meeting him 2 times in all and shared that the late actor was very lively. Diljit went onto claim that Dil Bechara should also release theatrically and that he looks forward to its OTT premiere.

He wrote, "Eh Tan Theatre ch v Release Honi Chaidi Aa.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 2 Vaari Mileya c mai Veer Nu.. JAANDAAR BANDA C YAAR.. ✊🏽 Zarur Dekha Ge Hotstar Te V 👍 #sushantsinghrajput" [Translation: This should release in theaters too... 2 times I had met him.. he was so lively... will definitely watch it on Hotstar too.]

Read | Diljit Dosanjh writes 'GOAT' as he announces filming for his new album

Last week, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. Taking to Instagram, Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him".

Read | Diljit Dosanjh talks about how he comes up with unique Punjabi hook-lines in his videos

"There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualize you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.

Read | Diljit Dosanjh's 'Shadaa' clocks one year; actor shares deleted scene from the film

Read | Diljit Dosanjh shows how to cook Pasta in Punjabi way in latest post; watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.