Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Amul Commemorates Actor's Journey With An Illustration

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise seems to have sent shockwaves across the nation, as fans have been pouring in tributes and have offered condolences to the bereaved family on social media. Recently, Dairy company Amul (GCMMF) paid an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in a pictorial, which featured some of the most iconic characters the actor portrayed onscreen. Take a look:

From Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The Untold Story's Mahi to Sonchiriya’s Lakhna, the picture commemorated Sushant Singh Rajput’s professional journey in Bollywood. The text embedded in the picture is related to the song Ik Vaari Aa from Sushant’s film, Raabta. The text on the picture reads: "Ik Vaari fir Se aa Bhi Jaa yaara..”

Celebrities mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and many others mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor hanging by the ceiling. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem and his last rites will be conducted at his hometown in Patna, Bihar. As per recent developments, the provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

Take a look at the statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

