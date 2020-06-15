Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Mahesh Shetty's Team Issues Statement; Says He's Heartbroken

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and close friend Mahesh Shetty has issued a statement via his team amid the tragic death of the former on Sunday. Shetty was the last person Sushant Singh Rajput had called before his death, with the midnight call going unanswered, as per police.

Mahesh Shetty's team issued a statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death that read, "He lost a brother, let him grieve his loss. As we all are deeply pained and shocked to her about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise...So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him greave for his loss (sic)."

Speaking to media, Mahesh Shetty also spoke about the actor allegedly not taking his anti-depressant pills for the last few days - revealing that he had been informed of this by Rajput's maid. Mahesh Shetty added that Sushant was not going through any financial issues, and he was monetarily secure - which police sources have corroborated.

As per police sources, the 34-year-old actor's bank account details accessed by police do not reflect any major loss in recent times, debunking reports from certain quarters. Sushant’s sister also said in her brief statement to the police that money cannot be the reason for his suicide. The Mumbai Police has recorded statements of five individuals including his cook, house help, his sister and his friend Siddharth Pathani who was a co-resident at his duplex.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. A postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted at Cooper Hospital, and the report has been submitted.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

