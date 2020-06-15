Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ex-roommate Siddharth Gupta Remembers His "Alien Brother"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise on June 14, 2020, has left the entire country in a state of shock. People have been posting about the actor and the many memories that he left behind. Vikas Gupta’s brother, Siddharth Gupta, has been one of the many close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput who is grieving the unfortunate loss.

Siddharth Gupta on losing a close friend

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shed some much-needed light on the topic of mental health and well-being. His close friend and ex-roommate recently shed some light on the strong bond that he shared with the late actor. He posted a bunch of pictures and videos on his official social media handle along with a note expressing how heavy his heart feels. He posted a range of pictures which were taken at a vacation that the two friends had taken a few months back. He also posted a video where the duo was taking a boat ride while Sushant Singh Rajput sang along the lyrics of a Coldplay song, Scientist.

In another video posted by Siddharth Gupta, the two were seen enjoying a swim at a sunlit pool. In one of the videos, they were seen jumping into a lake with bright smiles as they enjoyed the moment with friends. He also added an episode where they, along with other friends, were enjoying a cup of hot beverage along with some guitar sessions on a rooftop. In every picture and video posted, Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddharth Gupta could be seen enjoying a very special moment which has touched fans as well.

In the caption for the post, actor Siddharth Gupta has written about the pain that he feels at the loss of his close friend. He wrote that his “alien brother” will always be close to him forever. He wrote about hoping to see his dear friend on the other side, where the possibilities are endless. Have a look at the post put by Siddharth Gupta here.

Read John Cena Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Shares Picture Of Late ‘Chhichhore’ Star

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sania Mirza Devastated, Recalls Late Actor's Promise To Her

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Chhichhore' Actor's Photo From His Last Visit To Bihar

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Amir Khan Pays Solemn Tribute With 2017 Boxing-related Photo

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddharth Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.