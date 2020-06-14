Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Anupam Kher Says He Shared 'strong Relation With Him'

Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his Bandra residence early morning on June 14, 2020. The Hindi film industry fraternity is shocked at the news of the actor’s tragic demise. Celebs and his fans from across the globe are pouring in condolences for his family. Here’s what Anupam Kher had to say about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death.

Anupam Kher on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sudden Demise

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media handle to express his shock over Rajput’s demise. “Mere Pyare Sushant Singh Rajput... Kyun... Akhir Kyun...?” his tweet read.

On the other hand, his Instagram post shows how difficult it was for him to make this sad post on the actor’s demise. He said that this probably is one of the longest IGTV videos so far on social media handle. It will take a long time to understand the magnitude of sadness the actor’s loss has caused everybody in these times.

Anupam Kher’s eyes were filled with tears while talking about Sushant in this video. The clip shows their bonding which they created over the years. Anupam Kher also confessed that they were not that close but the father-son relationship they portrayed on-screen for the film M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, build a strong off-screen relation between them. In the end, he also requested fans to spread love and be helpful to everyone. Take a look:

The charming actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the very early age of 34. The Mumbai Police confirmed the news of his death to Republic TV. The actor’s tragic death comes only days after Disha Salian, his former manager, committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her residence in Malad.

As per recent reports, investigations are going on, and Sushant’s mortal remains will likely be taken for a post-mortem in Cooper/Bhabha hospital. The actor was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression.

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting career

Making his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last silver screen venture was Chhichore. The film dealt with suicide and depression. He next movie, Dil Bechara was supposed to release on the OTT platform. Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput also had Chanda Mama Door Ke, Takadum and Rifleman in his kitty.

An official statement has been issued by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team:

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief” - Team SSR

