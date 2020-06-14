Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's 50 Dreams Revealed From His Personal Diary

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Netflix’s Drive, was found hanging from the ceiling at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, June 14. While the reason behind the actor’s sudden demise is still being ascertained, here we bring you 50 dreams which the Pavitra Rishta actor wished to accomplish before his death. Take a look at Sushant’s diary which revealed his 50 dreams, as posted by the actor on Twitter in 2019.

Sushant Singh Rajput left his '50 dream list' unfulfilled

Sushant Singh Rajput’s recent hit Chichhore spoke about the ideals of life and death. From the recent leaks about his dreams, it looks like the actor was full of ambitions and had many goals and ideals which he wanted to fulfil in his life. Some of his thoughts in the bucket list included planting 1000 trees, learning how to fly a plane, playing tennis with a champion, learning to farm, which undoubtedly showed his love towards the environment, and much more.

Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput also had a massive interest towards space, astronomy and science. On looking into his diary, one can see, his wish to attend a NASA workshop, learn ‘Polynesian Astronomy’, and also explore ‘Andromeda’ with a telescope. He also wanted to work on artificial intelligence.

The actor was extremely active on social media and often penned his thoughts and musings along with pictures. His unique travel desires which included a trip to Antarctica and travelling across Europe by train shows his love for travelling. Sushant, an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, also wanted to relive his old college days.

Team SSR’s official statement

Asking for privacy at the moment of grief, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist issued an official statement on Sunday. ‘Team SSR’ said that they request actor’s fans to remember Rajput and celebrate his work. Take a look at SSR’s official statement below:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief"

Sushant Singh acting career:

Charming and handsome Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta which was aired on Zee TV and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with the role of Maanav, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Kai Po Che which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Since then the actor delivered many memorable films like M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, and many more. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success at the box-office. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which was released in 2019, was among the biggest hits of Sushant’s career. He was last seen in Netflix’s original Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

