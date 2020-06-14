Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement On His Death; Requests Privacy Amid Grief

Asking for privacy at the moment of grief, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's publicist on Sunday has issued an official statement after the actor committed suicide. 'Team SSR' has said that they request fans to remember Rajput and celebrate his work. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

Police: No suicide found yet

Mumbai police teams have reached the actor's Bandra residence and are probing into the suicide. Sources report that currently the statement of the domestic help is being taken. As of now, the reason of the actor's suicide is unknown as no suicide has been found yet, report sources.

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered. The domestic help had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling, say sources.

The post-mortem of the body will be conducted in Cooper / Bhabha hospital. Mumbai DCP is currently at the spot as the forensic team collects Rajput's belongings from his residence. Police will soon question Rajput's close friends regarding his suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

