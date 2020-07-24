'With A Heavy Heart': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Introductory Clip Goes Viral

With over 150,000 tweets, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' is the top trend on Twitter on Friday as fans watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar. Premiering on July 24, the actor's introductory clip has already gone viral on social media where Sushant is seen playing guitar and the quote by himself says, "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #selfmusing" [sic]

Fans from all over the world took to Twitter to share the clip and poured their emotions remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. From his 'entry' scene to other small emotional bits from the film, social media is flooded with 'Dil Bechara' moments.

Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

#DilBechara is trending #1 since I cannot watch it in Tokyo , I am so glad to see this short videos.



Million tears 😭 trickling down the cheeks.



RT to share your emotions and please be strong all! Justice will prevail.



pic.twitter.com/XpcqTsye5U — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@positivedrive) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

And the movie begins...all the best to Team Dil Bechara...

Miss you #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/d7TiyElAjc — Krishna Sathyanarayana 🇮🇳 (@krishna_sathya) July 24, 2020

" perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #SelfMusing - SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT 🦋



how deep is that !! plus i am about to start the movie & i cannot wait to be amazed by this adorable bean 🥺#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/mcbZUvX1tf — neнυυ 🐼 (@SweetsPOILSmea) July 24, 2020

'One last time': Ankita Lokhande pens post minutes before Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' release

One last time watching him feels so different ,this scene made me so emotional. We lost a good soul. He was a fighter, we'll fight for him and won't stop. #DilBecharaDay #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajpoot pic.twitter.com/pF7aItMUZE — My tears RICOCHET (@folkore_8) July 24, 2020

'To the last thing you two have in common': Sara Ali Khan shares pics of Saif & Sushant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.