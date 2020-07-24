Last Updated:

'With A Heavy Heart': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Introductory Clip Goes Viral

With over 150, 000 tweets, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' is the top trend on Twitter on Friday as fans begin to watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Sushant Singh Rajput

With over 150,000 tweets, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' is the top trend on Twitter on Friday as fans watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar. Premiering on July 24, the actor's introductory clip has already gone viral on social media where Sushant is seen playing guitar and the quote by himself says, "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #selfmusing" [sic]

Fans from all over the world took to Twitter to share the clip and poured their emotions remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. From his 'entry' scene to other small emotional bits from the film, social media is flooded with 'Dil Bechara' moments.

Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. 

 

 

 

'One last time': Ankita Lokhande pens post minutes before Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' release

 

'To the last thing you two have in common': Sara Ali Khan shares pics of Saif & Sushant 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all