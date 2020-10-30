Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Plan Ground Protest & Candle March In Hyderabad

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have organised a ground protest in Hyderabad on November 8 to fight for justice. Trending the hashtag #Hyderabad4SSR, fans (also called SSRians) have called for a candle march at Indira Park between 5 PM and 6 PM.

Sushant's close friend Smita Parikh also shared the poster for protest on her Twitter timelines. Sushant's untimely death has the nation anxious as conclusive reports from all central agencies are eagerly awaited by his family, friends, fans and followers.

His supporters, with the encouragement and guidance of his family, have been protesting across the country to express solidarity in seeking justice for the late actor. The Kedarnath actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 this year.

Hyderabad be ready https://t.co/VZrgUVB7pt — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 29, 2020

Be ready Hyderabad SSRians



CBI Arrest the murderers of Sushant and Disha



#WhoKilledSushant https://t.co/p0rmkOIA67 — Pragya (@Pragya58650201) October 30, 2020

YES IAM READY 4 @HYDERABAD4SSR

Warriors of Hyderabad let's show the power of commoners .

We want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

I COULD NOT WAIT FOR THE PROTEST WE TRULY DESERVE JUSTICE FOR SSR. — TADIGIRINANCY (@TADIGIRINANACY) October 30, 2020

Now it's your turn,Hyderabad.

Be a part of this revolution by joining the protest. Sometimes your voice is stronger than weapons. Make better use of it. Sushant needs each of us.#WhoKilledSushant https://t.co/P1fwLQZyzm — Kishor | Justice For Sushant🔥🔱 (@Aadiyogii07) October 30, 2020

SSR case update

Meanwhile, the CBI is still probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The premier investigating agency has clarified that the investigation has not been completed and that all angles were being looked at, after alleged reports of the AIIMS panel, that conducted forensic analysis, and others allegedly concluded it was a case of suicide. The CBI then hit out at the 'speculative reports.'

The Narcotics Control Bureau also is probing links, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, arrested then bailed, while her brother Showik is still in jail for alleged drug consumption and supply.

