Sushant Singh Rajput gets '1st ever cinema tribute' in New Zealand; Shweta, Ankita react

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been mired in controversies and twists, but for fans all that mattered had been ‘justice’ over his untimely death. Apart from initiating several movements, like pressuring for Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter and writting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, they have paid tributes to the late actor in various ways. One of those gestures had been a tribute in a cinema hall, an element that played a role in his success and popularity.

READ: Kushal Zaveri Wants Sushant Singh's 'Sonchiriya' To Re-release In Theatres; Here's Why

Tribute to Sushant in New Zealand

In August, New Zealand had been one of the first to open its theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara had released. A Hindi radio platform had then decided to honour the Chhichhore star by standing in silence for 60 seconds before the film began. They had given the ‘World’s first cinema tribute’ at a theatre in Auckland.

In the video, one can hear a representative saying, “This movie has been special for you, we are among the few countries to be able to see it in a cinema. Which is why we thought it is also our responsiblity to pay tribute to Sushant.”

Sharing the video on Instagram on Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti conveyed her gratitude to New Zealand and used the hashtag ‘Immortal Sushant.’

Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande was among those to react. The actor, who has been one of the celebrities to raise voice for ‘justice’ for Sushant, called it ‘wonderful.’

READ: In Sushant Case; Shekhar Suman Expresses Disappointment, Calls It An 'endless Fight'

Previously, Shweta had similarly reacted with delight when countries across the world paid tributes to Sushant in different ways, some holding rallies, getting his pictures put on a billboard and more.

Dil Bechara had turned out to be a huge success, with 95 millions viewers on the day of its release on an OTT platform. As theatres were recently opened up in parts of the country, it was also announced that another of Sushant’s film Kedarnath, will be re-released. Sushant’s director-freind Kushal Zaveri recently hoped that Sonchiriya releases on the big screens.

SSR case update

Meanwhile, the CBI is still probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The premier investigating agency has clarified that the investigation has not been completed and that all angles were being looked at, after alleged reports of the AIIMS panel, that conducted forensic analysis, and others allegedly concluded it was a case of suicide. The CBI then hit out at the 'speculative reports.'

The Narcotics Control Bureau also is probing links, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, arrested then bailed, while her brother Showik is still in jail for alleged drug consumption and supply.

READ: Sadhvi Pragya Slams Param Bir Singh Over Delay In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

READ: Sushant's Reply On Difference Between 'like You' & 'love You' Makes Fan Hail 'genius'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.