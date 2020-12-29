Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Protest Outside CBI Headquarters In Delhi, Seek Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and fans on Tuesday held a protest outside CBI headquarters in the capital city of India seeking justice for his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on June 14 became a national issue as CBI took over the case but many are unhappy with the pace of the investigation and are hoping the verdict comes soon.

The Central Bureau of Investigation then took over the case from Mumbai Police, that had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19.

The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out. The Narcotics Control Bureau was another agency that stepped in the case, arresting Rhea and other accused for their alleged involvement with drugs, but they have been granted bail now.

We stand together with all SSRIAN and warriors . For today Protest , let’s come together from wherever we can and do #HallaBol4SSR and use this HT now #HallaBol4SSR — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) December 29, 2020

#HallaBol4SSR come in large number of people

Many culprits r active now it’s time to show our unity wid HallaBol.

Bahul ho Gaya ABN HallaBol

Thanks @nilotpalm3 hi for supporting ground protest warriors https://t.co/Ky8FWIopgL — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) December 29, 2020

Eray stay strong and hang in there the gang of already exposed Anti ssr justice movement has no aukat to expose anyone ! Stay calm and graceful the way you are . I support u 🤗 #HallaBol4SSR https://t.co/QisNRFLkjh — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) December 29, 2020

The roar is loud 🔥🔥🔥@iRaviTiwari Sir and all the Delhi warriors more power to U all 🔥🔥



Let's keep spreading fire like dt demanding Justices for our Sushant 🔥🔥#HallaBol4SSR @iRaviTiwari @nilotpalm3 @republic pic.twitter.com/fhtolfwPuL — 🦋 Chaitali Mukherjee 🦋 (@ShaliniMukher16) December 29, 2020

🛑TREND NEW HT🛑 on



29th dec,2020.



Given by @nilotpalm3 sir



Use it correctly✅ Ssrians and all the warriours of SSR#HallaBol4SSR



"Honesty will be a superpower in the near future"--------SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT.

LOVE YOU @itsSSR ❤ pic.twitter.com/AeOpqUSUrU — Neha Singh Rajput (SSRF)🕉🔯 (@NehaSin75566658) December 29, 2020

Whoa !! We are Trending on 1st Position 😍🔥🔥🔥



Aim for this daily 💥 Top Trending makes our tweeting Productive 💥



Bots we are doing amazingly well ! Keep at that !

We have to win this battle for Sushant at all costs. Hail on 💥



ROAR 🔱#HallaBol4SSR — Apurva || Justice For Sushant ! (@appyy22) December 29, 2020

''CBI should tell if Sushant's death was murder or suicide'': Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide or murder. He said that the CBI should bring out its probe report into the case as soon as possible.

"The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI's report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. People ask me about the status of the case. I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder," Deshmukh said in a press conference. "Five to six months have passed since the case was handed over to the CBI. Hence, the agency should make public its report as soon as possible to clear whether it was suicide or murder," he added.

