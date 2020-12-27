Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares 'Love4SSR'; Mukesh Khanna Asks, 'Where Is CBI Lost?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on June 14 became a national issue as CBI took over the case but many are unhappy with the pace of the investigation and are hoping the verdict comes soon. Actor Mukesh Khanna took to his Twitter handle to ask, "Where is CBI lost? no one is talking about SSR Murder / Suicide. The issue which was hot topic for all of these a few months ago, how did it cool down today, while the knot is still not resolved," Khanna wrote.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman made an interesting observation about Sushant's birthday and wrote that 'his work will keep him alive'. Sushant's sister shared an event 'LoveForSSR' and urged everyone to choose 'love over hatred'.

The new year 2021 wd be bereft of the presence of Sushant but his work will keep him alive https://t.co/8vXNmdbnSN's interesting to note that his bday wd fall on 21.01.2021.starting and ending with 21.#Sushant'sbday — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 26, 2020

Always choose love over hatred... A heart full of love is nothing less than heaven ❤️ #Love4SSR pic.twitter.com/ZCGu98XdWq — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had approached the Patna Police on July 25, and got an FIR over the mysterious death on June 14, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of distancing the actor from the family, giving him an overdose of medicines, theft, taking control of his finances and more.

The Enforcement Directorate then probed the embezzlement allegations and questioned the accused. The Central Bureau of Investigation then took over the case from Mumbai Police, that had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19.

The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out. The Narcotics Control Bureau was another agency that stepped in the case, arresting Rhea and other accused for their alleged involvement with drugs, but they have been granted bail now.

