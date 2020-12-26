Shekhar Suman Remembers Sushant On Christmas, Ganesh Visits Actor's Bandra House

Each day is tough for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and family as they fight for justice. While a section has been expressing displeasure over the pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death, some are still hopeful and Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and actor Shekhar Suman falls in the latter category.

On Saturday, Ganesh started his journey to Shirdi temple from Sushant's Bandra house Mont Blanc. Ganesh wrote, "we go at Sushants home in mumbai n will go from there to direct Shirdi Baba and thani Loard Shani Dev for prayer n puja to get 100% justice for our Beloved Sushant." [sic]

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman remembered Sushant on Christmas.

Remembering SSR on Christmas.🌹 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 25, 2020

live from Sushants home will go from SSR home to direct Shirdi n Shanidev https://t.co/GwhrtUwfjI — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) December 26, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had approached the Patna Police on July 25, and got an FIR over the mysterious death on June 14, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of distancing the actor from the family, giving him an overdose of medicines, theft, taking control of his finances and more.

The Enforcement Directorate then probed the embezzlement allegations and questioned the accused. The Central Bureau of Investigation then took over the case from Mumbai Police, that had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19.

The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out. The Narcotics Control Bureau was another agency that stepped in the case, arresting Rhea and other accused for their alleged involvement with drugs, but they have been granted bail now.

