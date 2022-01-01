With the onset of New Year, people have been looking back at some of the moments that they will cherish for lifetime. While there were reasons to rejoice the entire year, there had been certain casualties that created an impact in the hearts of many. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in 2020, was remembered by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who penned a special note.

Ever since actor Sushant’s demise, after he was found hanging at his Mumbai residence, his fans have been a constant support to his family. His fans globally have shown active participation while demanding justice for his tragic demise. The actor’s family who is forever grateful to his fans have time and again expressed their gratitude on social media.

Sushant's sister Shweta pens a heartfelt note on New Year

With the New Year, Shweta penned a strong post for fans and referred to them as her ‘extended family’ and prayed that with the year to come, they may find their way to ‘truth and light.’ As part of the note, she even remembered her brother Sushant and how he will always be etched in the memories of all. “Wishing my extended family a very happy new year… may we always stay together and find our way to truth and light Dizzy symbolFolded handsBouquetRed heart let’s make this new year all about celebrating @itsSSR Bhai’s Life And Him! Bhai will always live on #HappyNewYear #SushantMonth #SushantSinghRajput,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Shweta who is quite active on social media, while sharing old fond memories of her brother, had shared the Kai Po Che actor’s picture on Instagram. She shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram from one of his photoshoots. While captioning the picture, she wrote, “Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time…” #Selfmusing #ComeBack.”

Meanwhile, on December 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and his supporters organised a candlelight vigil in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, to put the spotlight on the 'Justice for SSR campaign' again.

Image: Instagram/@shwetasinghkirti