Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left his fans and family members shattered. It’s been a year since the actor left for his heavenly abode; however, there has not been a single day when his sister Shweta has not missed her dear brother. Shweta recently took to Instagram and shared an old picture of Sushant while penning a powerful quote.

Shweta Singh Kirti who stays in the US has been often seen sharing old pictures and memories of the actor with fans on social media. She shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram from one of his photoshoots. While captioning the picture, she wrote, “Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time…” #Selfmusing #ComeBack.”

Fans react to Shweta Singh Kirti's post for brother Sushant

Fans of the late actor who have been a great support to the family after his tragic demise, commented below the post while praying for the ‘pure soul.’ One of the users wrote, “He is not lost. He is very much alive.” Another user wrote, “It will take an entire lifetime to forget the day we lost him.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “SSR you have to come back now it's been long,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “He’ll be back. Just unseen, but certainly back. :)”

Earlier, on December 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and his supporters organised a candlelight vigil in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, to put the spotlight on the 'Justice for SSR campaign' again. They demanded the CBI to fastrack the investigation and provide an update on the findings so far. Fans of SSR were seen lighting candles in remembrance of the actor and holding posters demanding justice in the death case.

"It has been 18 months since the CBI has taken over the case and we have been waiting for justice patiently. But it has taken a toll on the family and I speak for that. It is very difficult as we have become almost dysfunctional. That is the trigger because of which I am here. I thank everybody who has unconditionally supported us. We demand justice for Sushant. We demand the proceedings to be fast-tracked," Priyanka Singh told Republic TV then.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShwetaSinghKirti