Sushant Singh's College Friend Varun Kumar Says, 'I Want Justice Because He Deserves It'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and college roommate Varun Kumar joined Instagram recently and shared an unseen picture with the late actor. "We started in 2004 batch at DCE and we were roommates for most of the time he was in Delhi. We shared so much, had an insane amount of fun, and grew up together," Varun wrote.
Demanding justice, Varun wrote, "I will never be able to describe the friendship we share and the pain I am in today. The most important thing I want for him is that he is happy where he is right now. And I want justice because he deserves it."
Varun also shared a picture of the holy book — Bhagwad Gita that Sushant brought with him during college, a copy gifted to the late actor by his sister Priyanka. Varun wrote, "Sometimes Sushant and I use to spend sleepless nights talking about yogis, samadhis, kriya yoga and life as is." [sic]
