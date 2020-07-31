Sushant Singh's Death Reminds Ashoke Pandit Of Priya Rajvansh's Death In 2000; Here's Why

With Sushant Singh Rajput's death case witnessing a new twist with every passing day, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share how 'Dil Bechara' actor's mysterious death reminds him of 'Heer Ranjha' actor Priya Rajvansh's death. Why you may wonder? It is because Priya Rajvansh's death was earlier written off as suicide and later it was established that she had been killed by Chetan Anand’s children and two other accomplices over a property dispute.

Priya Rajvansh, a close friend of filmmaker Chetan Anand, was found dead in the bungalow on March 27, 2000. Rajvansh is best known for her work in 'Heer Ranjha’ and ‘Hanste Zakhm’.

#SushantSinghRajput’s death case takes you back to the mysterious death of actress #PriyaRajvansh in the year 2000, which initially was declared as suicide but later turned out to be a murder. pic.twitter.com/6x51sTHkGi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 30, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED registers PMLA case, to send summons from next week

Ankita Lokhande Stumped By '15 Min' Sushant Suicide Conclusion

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhande, revealed how she and Sushant had been through worse situations in life, and that ruling his death as suicide did not sit right with her.

"I want to tell everyone. Sushant is not the kind of guy who would be in depression. I and Sushant have faced worse situations in life. I don't know what position he was in, but after a certain time, I tried to understand how you can just pass off his death as a suicide in just 15 minutes? As far as I know Sushant, he is not a depressed guy," she said.

Bihar Police furthers probe into FIR

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case, after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying that she has been 'falsely implicated in the case.'

Mumbai Police obstructing Bihar Police investigation in Sushant case: DY CM Sushil Modi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.