Sushant Singh's Friend Reveals That He Had A 'rough Sketch Of His Dream LA Home' In A Note

While it has been over 6 months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his memories are still alive and fresh among the people who were close to him. In a heartfelt note, Sushant's friend Vishad Dubey, revealed how he showed him a rough sketch of his 'dream LA' home during Kedarnath shoot.

Dubey also shared that Rajput had plans of entering Hollywood by 2020.

Dubey wrote, "He left for Kedarnath shoot , leaving me home with homework of reading 4/5 books... After 2 weeks, he like a 'demanding Client' calls... I started preparing , packed few clothes (thinking will discuss and return in few days) and after around 3 days reached Gaurikund (Kedarnath) and met Him. The second night there we started discussing and after around an hour of discussion, He said... Sun ab sirf Bollywood nahi karenge , jo humare bachhe hue commitments and movie discussions hain unhe jaldi poora karenge and 2020 tak Hollywood mei honge, ye raha detailed plan (Listen, I will not only work in Bollywood from now on. Will finish my commitments here and be in Hollywood by 2020. This is my detailed plan)

"And He showed me a rough sketch of his dream LA home which later translated, as a start, into 'Orion'. Later we deliberated from scratch about what all needs to be done. Bhai 2/3 kapde laaya main is thand mei kese...", He laughed and replied, "Arre itni thand mei main paani mei shot de deraha, tu itna nahi kar sakta, chal mere jacket le lio. (He asked me to stay back for the rest of the shooting schedule. I was excited but had inadequate clothes to last the winter. He laughed and told me that he is standing in the water and giving shots for the film and offered me his jacket.) And I understood, he could never live alone," Dubey concluded.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had featured in numerous successful films since 2013, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

