Sushant's sister remembers Lord Shiva reference on SSR, husband shares text on 'Kedarnath'

There were emotions on display on the completion of two years of the film Kedarnath for people associated with Sushant Singh Rajput. While fans termed it as one of his best performances, and got emotional recalling their memories, it was the same for his family members. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti and husband Vishal Kirti remembered their ‘Gulshan’ with posts as well.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Touched As Abhishek Shares SSR's Notes For 'Kedarnath' On Hand

SSR’s family on Kedarnath

As Kedarnath completed two years, director Abhishek Kapoor shared the lyrics of the song Namo Namo, which is a religious song. Reacting to it, Shweta wrote that she too was listening to the song and had similar thought how her brother had followed in the footsteps of Lord Shiva being a devotee. She believed he taught everyone a ‘valuable lesson at the cost of his own life.’

She compared it to Lord Shiva drinking the vish (poison) and giving the Amrit (elixir) to all.She wrote, "futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!'

I was listening to this song yesterday and had similar thought, he being the Bhakt of Shiva taught us a valuable lesson at the cost of his own life. The way Shiva drank the vish and gave Amrit to all. The futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!! https://t.co/F3Ni7FxWiR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 7, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Most Tweeted 2020 Film; Only Bollywood Movie In Top 3

Her husband shared a text that he had sent to ‘Gulshan’, which was the name Sushant was called by at his home.

Vishal called the actors’s work ‘great’ and that he got emotional during the chopper scene. SSr expressed his gratitude and hoped for a tea session soon and promised to visit them in the USA as his brother-in-law raved about his character Mansoor and the music.

My conversation with @itsSSR two years ago, on this day, for Kedarnath. Reminiscing. Can’t believe he is not around anymore. #2YearsOfKedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/BigoKfR6Fs — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 8, 2020

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant

Abhishek Kapoor had a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s hand just after he had narrated the script of Kedarnath. The director recalled that SSR had been writing something on his hand during the narration.

The notes featured words like ‘conflict’, ‘religion’, ‘promise’, ‘death’ ‘interval’ and more with arrows and boxes for his understanding.

Abhishek even remembered asking SSR about it and the actor had an amazing answer, ‘Apni duniya samet raha hoon’ (I am gathering my world).

I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath pic.twitter.com/i3xwLRC3gh — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

READ: In Sushant Case, 'CBI Not Acting Responsibly' States PIL In SC Seeking Status Report

READ: Sushant Gets A Tribute By 'Kedarnath' Director Abhishek Kapoor As Film Clocks 2 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.