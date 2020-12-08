Last Updated:

Sushant's Sister Remembers Lord Shiva Reference On SSR, Husband Shares Text On 'Kedarnath'

As Kedarnath completed 2 years, people associated to Sushant Singh Rajput got emotional. His sister Shweta and husband Vishal remembered their ‘Gulshan’

Sushant's sister remembers Lord Shiva reference on SSR, husband shares text on 'Kedarnath'

There were emotions on display on the completion of two years of the film Kedarnath for people associated with Sushant Singh Rajput. While fans termed it as one of his best performances, and got emotional recalling their memories, it was the same for his family members. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti and husband Vishal Kirti remembered their ‘Gulshan’ with posts as well.

SSR’s family on Kedarnath

As Kedarnath completed two years, director Abhishek Kapoor shared the lyrics of the song Namo Namo, which is a religious song. Reacting to it, Shweta wrote that she too was listening to the song and had similar thought how her brother had followed in the footsteps of  Lord Shiva being a devotee. She believed he taught everyone a ‘valuable lesson at the cost of his own life.’ 

She compared it to Lord Shiva drinking the vish (poison) and giving the Amrit (elixir) to all.She wrote, "futility and vanity of the Mayanagri!'

Her husband shared a text that he had sent to ‘Gulshan’, which was the name Sushant was called by at his home.

Vishal called the actors’s work ‘great’ and that he got emotional during the chopper scene. SSr expressed his gratitude and hoped for a tea session soon and promised to visit them in the USA as his brother-in-law raved about his character Mansoor and the music.

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant

Abhishek Kapoor had a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s hand just after he had narrated the script of Kedarnath. The director recalled that SSR had been writing something on his hand during the narration.

The notes featured words like ‘conflict’, ‘religion’, ‘promise’, ‘death’ ‘interval’ and more with arrows and boxes for his understanding. 

Abhishek even remembered asking SSR about it and the actor had an amazing answer, ‘Apni duniya samet raha hoon’ (I am gathering my world).

