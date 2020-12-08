Sushant Singh Rajput's fans touched as Abhishek shares SSR's notes for 'Kedarnath' on hand

Sushant Singh Rajput starred in numerous hit films during his seven-year career in the film industry. And one of the roles that seemed to have created an impact on his fans has been Mansoor from Kedarnath, and this was evident in the manner fans marked two years of the film and remembered him. The director of the film, Abhishek Kapoor also honoured the film, by sharing how his actor had taken notes on his hand during the narration.

READ: Sushant Gets A Tribute By 'Kedarnath' Director Abhishek Kapoor As Film Clocks 2 Years

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on two years of Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor had a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s hand just after he had narrated the script of Kedarnath. The director recalled that SSR had been writing something on his hand during the narration.

The notes featured words like ‘conflict’, ‘religion’, ‘promise’, ‘death’ ‘interval’ and more with arrows and boxes for his understanding.

Abhishek even remembered asking SSR about it and the actor had an amazing answer, ‘Apni duniya samet raha hoon’ (I am gathering my world).

I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath pic.twitter.com/i3xwLRC3gh — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

READ: Sushant's Fans Get Emotional On '2 Years Of Kedarnath', Recall His Bedroom Conversion

The revelation made fans emotional, as they called him ‘purest gem’, ‘inspiring’ and ‘something else.’

Thanku sir for sharing this with us. @itsSSR Purest Gem 💎His dedication towards his work was🔥🔥.No one is like him.None can match his intelligency level, workout level.

Wish Taai never met him or he would have gone with Mitu Di when she was leaving.He would have been with us. — Purnima 💫 (@Purnima47782155) December 7, 2020

This is truly inspiring and heart breaking at the same time. Love Mansoor and #SushantSinghRajput both sweethearts ❤💔 #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #2YearsOfKedarnath — Farfalla13 🦋 (@Farfalla131) December 7, 2020

This man, he deserved everything. He was/ is something else. Wherever he is, he is going to get everything he didn’t get here. He will shine brighter, he will laugh a little louder. But he will get everything in his world. And we will meet him soon. — Lavanya (@lifeofLavv) December 7, 2020

Earlier, Abhishek shared a photo where he had held Sushant from behind, and written, “There are so many memories, still it feels so empty.”

Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara...🙏🏽💔 #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor pic.twitter.com/iJrsLzVnoT — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

Kedarnath

Kedarnath was the story of a pithoo, a manual transporter played by Sushant and a tourist played by Sara Ali Khan, set at the Kedarnath Temple. It traced their love amid conflict of their religions and the floods that had taken place in 2013. The movie, that released on December 7 in 2018, was a success at the box office.

READ: IN PICS | Kedarnath Receives Snowfall In Uttarakhand; Yogi Adityanath, Rawat Visit Temple

READ: Heavy Snowfall Delays Departure Of CMs Adityanath, Rawat From Kedarnath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.