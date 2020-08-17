'Meetu Masi Fainted': Sushant's Niece Slams Those Attacking Family, Gives 4-point Rebuttal

Since June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's family, fans, and the film industry is relentlessly fighting for the truth behind his death to come out. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and the mystery behind his untimely demise deepens with every passing day.

While there is immense support for Sushant and his family in their fight for justice, there is a section of people on social media attacking and maligning the actor's family by spreading lies and fake narratives. Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, who was among the few people to reach his house after his death has been in the spotlight.

Clearing out the 'misunderstanding' surrounding Meetu Singh, Sushant's niece Mallika took to Instagram to slam all those attacking the family. In a 4-point rebuttal, Mallika requested everyone to stop the 'negative campaign' against the family as they are all 'fighting with all the emotional strength they have left' after Sushant's death.

Mallika's message was dropped on a handle called 'divinemitz' — which is also followed by Sushant's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

MALLIKA'S MESSAGE

Clearing out some of the misunderstandings about my Masi:

1. If you study up on psychology (I’m minoring in psychology at university) you’d know of a thing called “emotional numbing” by shock. You can stop feeling emotions temporarily after trauma. She compulsively refused to believe it had happened. She was the first one to hear the news from our family, she was the main shock absorber.

2. She was asked to keep it together for a little while by the lawyer and watch how the investigation is carried out after she had fainted when she arrived. My mamu (SSR) had a lot of valuables in the apartment. She was asked to be alert.

3. She was the one who taught my mamu how to ride a motorbike and play cricket when he was young. My Meetu Masi has nerves of steel. She is the strongest of all the siblings. At the time, we didn’t know what was going on, we trusted the authorities to know what to do, just like any person in a democracy would. She was checking up on her daughter on the phone because my little cousin wouldn’t stop crying, she was trying to sound strong for her sake, for all of our sake. She’s the kind of person who’d always worry about other people and completely neglect her own feelings. The reason she was adjusting her hair was because it was falling on her eyes, and the flashes of cameras were bothering her. We aren’t used to media attention.

4. The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu Masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh.

Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents’ upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu’s older sisters pampered him after nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest.

Stop this campaign against the family, please. We’re fighting for all emotional strength we have left.

