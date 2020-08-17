CBIforSSR For Sushant Receives 27 Lakh Tweets, 13 Nations Come Together To Demand Justice

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the turn of events since then has left netizens dissatisfied. Numerous movements seeking ‘justice’ for the late actor was proof of it. Republic TV has been bringing in-depth and even some shocking details about since the unfortunate event, and it’s campaign, #CBIForSSR, too has been supported wholeheartedly on a global level.

#CBIForSSR receives massive support

As soon as Republic TV launched the campaign, urging netizens to send a missed calls, WhatsApp messages and tweets, the campaign had become a talking point. On Twitter in particular, the campaign made it to top trends, nationally. Now, it has emerged that the #CBIForSSR campaign has received a whopping 27,81,707 tweets.

The interesting bit is that only 44 percent or 12,25,778 of it came from India, and the rest which goes over 15 lakh came from outside India. Not just the other countries of Asia, even the continents of North America, Africa, Europe and Oceania helped achieve this figure. In all, 13 countries, other than India, contributed significant amounts of tweets to make a difference, and seek a CBI probe into the mysterious death.

USA citizens tweeted in big numbers, as 5.55 lakh or 20 per cent of the total was contributed by them. UK with 2.40 lakh tweets, Australia with 1.87 lakh tweets, Canada with 1.60 lakh tweets, and UAE with 1.03 lakh tweets played a big role in the trend. Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Malaysia, Mauritius and New Zealand contributed tweets of over 20,000 each.

Numerous Bollywood stars had also lent their support to the campaign. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti had shared a picture with the hashtag to back the campaign. Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and many other stars also tweeted with the hashtag #CBIForSSR.

