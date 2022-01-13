Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a sudden blow to his fans who were completely shattered to know about his demise. It has been over a year since his fans, along with his family, have been voicing their opinions behind seeking justice for his death. Amid this, there have been rising speculations about a biopic on the late actor. While no official announcement is made, however, Sushant’s sister refuted all rumours and refused any biopic on him.

Sushant's sister Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with her brother while listing out all the possible reasons for her and the family to deny any sort of film on the actor. She even mentioned that any biopic on Sushant will not be made until justice is delivered. Priyanka questioned the ‘insecure film industry’s ‘ courage to truthfully portray SSR’s outrageously unique story.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister denies any biopic on the late actor

Sharing her thoughts on the same and listing her views, Priyanka wrote, “I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!!” Further, she took a sarcastic turn towards the industry and wrote, “Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms.”

At last, while concluding her message, Priyanka revealed that Sushant always wanted to act in his own biopic. “Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with the emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future.#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth,” she concluded. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput had breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai where he was found hanging in his apartment.

Previously, on December 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and his supporters had organised a candlelight vigil in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, to put the spotlight on the 'Justice for SSR campaign' again. They demanded the CBI to fastrack the investigation and provide an update on the findings so far. Fans of SSR were seen lighting candles in remembrance of the actor and holding posters demanding justice in the death case. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput had shocked the entire nation as people from the country and overseas raised their voices to demand justice for the late actor.

IMAGE: Instagram/psthegoner