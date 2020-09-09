Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Backs Kangana Ranaut, Asks 'What Kind Of Gunda Raj Is This?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to condemn Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) act of demolishing Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai on Wednesday. Calling it an 'injustice', Shweta expressed her shock over Maharashtra Government's behaviour and said 'it should not be tolerated'.

Kangana landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Right after reaching her residence in Mumbai, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a series of videos showing how the BMC entered her property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment on Wednesday.

My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President’s Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let’s establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj https://t.co/3TVd4OQyWz — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, pulling up Mumbai's civic body - BMC for its partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, said that BMC's action were not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide'.

Maharashtra Min Jayant Patil takes swipe at Kangana: 'Don't bite the hand that feeds you'

Support for Kangana

Your hard earned money, dreams,goals,hope was robbed in broad daylight. No award Wapsi, No protests from the usuals. Mute spectators are supporters!!



Fellas, chose your idols/leaders carefully! #AamchiMumbai #bullies #DeathOfDemocracy https://t.co/5cG9uNtZEn — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 9, 2020

It’s old tactic of #ShivSena to use #BMC to threaten actors to make them quiet. But I can say with 100% guarantee that #ShivSena can’t make #KanganaRanuat quiet. She will rise as much more as much #ShivSena will try to quiet her. She is a warrior and she will never ever give up. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 9, 2020

Kangana lashes out at CM Thackeray

Reacting to the demolition, Ranaut issued her first statement saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think you have taken revenge by colluding with film mafia and demolishing my house? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will break. This is the wheel of time, it never remains constant. You have done a great favour on me, as I understand what those Kashmir Pandits went through."

"I vow that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. I will awaken the citizens as I knew this will happen to us. Uddhav Thackeray, it is good that this cruelty happened to me as it signifies something. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!"

Bombay HC calls BMC action on Kangana Ranaut's property 'malafide', order accessed

