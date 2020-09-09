Maharashtra Min Jayant Patil Takes Swipe At Kangana: 'Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds You'

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil took an indirect dig at actor Kangana Ranaut amid her war of words with Shiv Sena leaders. He expressed pain over some persons not being grateful to Mumbai and Maharashtra. According to him, the state and its capital had a lot to offer in terms of opportunities, the safety of women, and tolerance.

In a veiled dig at Ranaut's 'Mumbai-PoK' hyphenation, the NCP leader opined that such a comparison was outlandish. Alleging that this was a baseless remark to gain publicity, he reiterated that there was no discrimination in Mumbai. Thereafter, he urged everyone to show respect to the spirit of India's financial capital.

It is painful to come across people who are not grateful to what Mumbai and Maharashtra has to offer - in terms of the opportunities, women safety and tolerance.#UddhavThackeray#BMCMumbai — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) September 9, 2020

Mumbai is the mother that does not discriminate. Let us all be respectful to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state.



पोसणाऱ्या हाताला चावू नये!#UddhavThackeray #BMCMumbai @CMOMaharashtra — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) September 9, 2020

War of words between Sena and Kangana

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city.

Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. Additionally, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar backed violence against the actor on her arrival in the city. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police would probe allegations of Ranaut taking drugs.

The situation took a turn for the worse after the BMC controlled by the Sena sent a notice to her citing illegal structural violations at her office under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. While her lawyer responded to the notice within 24 hours as demanded, the BMC started the demolition process. However, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the demolition of her office and asked the civic body to file a reply on the petition filed by Ranaut's lawyer. The matter will be heard on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Queen actor has safely reached her residence in Mumbai.

