Sushant's Sister Thanks PM Modi As Centre Gives Nod To CBI Probe, Calls It 'Rakhi Gift'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh to file their replies within three days on a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

Reacting to the same, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also used the hashtag #RakshabandhanGift on her Instagram as she shared the breaking news — Centre giving nod to CBI probe, massive development in her brother's case. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared the big news.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter and appealing against any further delay in the matter. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police. SG Mehta at this point asked for the Centre to be made a party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

