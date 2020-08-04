Sushant Singh Rajput's Case Timeline Ft. Ankita Lokhande: Tell-all Interview & Revelations

Ankita Lokhande has been vocal about her opinions and stance regarding the late actor's death probes. Time and again, she has put up cryptic posts on Instagram or come upfront and spoken about Sushant, life and career. Here's a look at how Ankita Lokhande has reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Ankita Lokhande visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family after the funeral

June 16: Ankita Lokhande's name in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's death was first mentioned when she was spotted visiting the late actor's family in Sushant's Bandra home. Following this, Ankita maintained her silence while the social media world and Sushant's fans shared pictures and videos of them together on the internet. There were also reports that Ankita was devasted by the news and broke down inconsolably almost every day.

She breaks her silence on social media

July 14: A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ankita Lokhande shared her first social media post since June 14. The picture was of her religious alter with the caption, "CHILD Of GOD 😇" in all probability referring to Sushant. Take a look at the post.

Pitches sequel to Pavitra Rishta

July 18: Two weeks ago, Ankita Lokhande was said to have pitched a sequel to Pavitra Rishta in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two actors had started their careers with the daily soap and was much loved by their fans. It was while working on this show that Sushant and Ankita started dating. According to reports, the idea was well-received by the producer of Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor who talked about chalking out a script with her writers.

Ankita lights candle remembering SSR after almost two months

July 22: Next, Akita Lonkhande had lighted a candle for Sushant Sinh Rajput as social media trended #Candle4SSR. In the caption, she wrote, "HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are😊". Take a look here.

Ankita Lokhande posts about Dil Bechara minutes before release

July 24: Ankita Lokhande had also posted a video of Dil Bechara minutes before the movie was about to release on Diney+ Hostar. Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous film with Sanjana Sanghi in the lead with him. Ankita added the caption, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!". Check out the post.

Ankita Lokhande stepped out of her house for the first time since Sushant's demise

July 28: On Monday Ankita Lokhande was spotted stepping out of her house for the first time since Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Videos and pictures of the actor went viral in no time of her getting down from her car and entering a shop. She was dressed in casual clothes.

Ankita showed her support for CBI probe into SSR's death with IG post

July 29: On July 28, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The very next day, Ankita Lokhande posted 'Truth Wins' on social media which garnered a lot of attention. Check out Ankita's post.

Ankita Lokhande appeared in an interview with Republic World's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami

July 30: Few days ago, the Bihar police recorded her statement in Mumbai in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Previously, she had also recorded a statement with the Mumbai Police during the initial stages of the investigation. Ankita later appeared in an exclusive interview with Republic World's Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami and opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

How much ever I know him, he wasn't a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan...And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression' are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing. The Sushant that I know — Main is cheez ko danke ki chot pe bol sakti hoon ki wo depressed nai tha. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own...Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this....He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga. He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration.

Passion was the biggest aspect for him. He used to tell me, 'Even if everything is over, I will build an empire. And if I don't find anything, I will figure out something'. Money was never an agenda for him. His creativity, his passion for films, towards life, I would rather say... was everything. Whatever he did, shiddat se karta tha ladka.

He was a background dancer in Shiamak Davar's troupe... the beautiful journey that started from there and ended at Dil Bechara. I still remember... Sushant used to tell me that there is a 'line between success and failure — something that even Dhoni follows'. Dhoni remains subtle, and not affected — in both good and bad times. Sushant wanted to be like that — very balanced and he did follow it. He didn't let downfall or fame affect him. And he believed in bouncing back, even if there came a moment like that. Sushant believed in finding happiness in small things. He used to teach small kids, gazed stars — that was his real happiness. He worked for his passion. He cannot die for money. I refuse to believe this.

Ankita Lokhande called by police for further questioning

July 31: She was again spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's residence where she was called for further questioning. That very day, she was also spotted leaving Ekta Kapoor's residence. According to reports, a prayer meeting was held for Sushant and Ankita was there to attend the same.

Ankita extends her support to SSR's sister, Shweta on Raksha Bandhan

August 3: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput' sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared an old picture of the family. A baby Sushant could be seen surrounded by his older sisters who all look eager to tie rakhi on his tiny hands. Ankita Lokhande extended a loving hand to Shweta and posted hearts on the picture.

Ankita Lokhande is listening to her 'Higher Self'

August 4: Earlier today, Ankita Lokhande posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram account. The post which focuses on 'listening To My Higher Self' might be pertaining to her current state of mind. Take a look here.

