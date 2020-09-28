Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Urges Everyone To 'stay United' As CBI Releases Statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday took to her Twitter handle to urge everyone to 'stay united' after the Central Bureau of Investigation released a statement saying 'homicide angle not ruled out'. Shweta said, 'Unity is our strength' as the late actor's family, friends, and fans continue fighting for justice in the Sushant death case.

The CBI has not reached any conclusion in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation, the agency said on Monday. "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date," a CBI spokesperson said in statement.

Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength! 🙏 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 28, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorateinitiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant. So far, numerous persons including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested after being charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

